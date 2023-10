In the 427th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the Falcons’ 28-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke came on for Desmond Ridder in the second half and rallied the offense. Heinicke nearly pulled off the comeback, but a last-ditch drive with 2:19 and no timeouts left was foiled by a dropped pass by wide receiver Van Jefferson on a fourth down-and-1.