The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons GM Terry Fontenot walks us through key offseason moves

In the 394th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses quarterback Desmond Ridder, safety Jessie Bates and the rest of the offseason moves with general manager Terry Fontenot. Also, new defensive end Calais Campbell and coach Arthur Smith drop by. Campbell, 36, discusses how he was recruited by the Falcons, his role on the defense and how he plans to play at an elite level into his late 30s. Smith fields another Lamar Jackson scenario.