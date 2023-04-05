X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons GM Terry Fontenot walks us through key offseason moves

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

In the 394th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses quarterback Desmond Ridder, safety Jessie Bates and the rest of the offseason moves with general manager Terry Fontenot. Also, new defensive end Calais Campbell and coach Arthur Smith drop by. Campbell, 36, discusses how he was recruited by the Falcons, his role on the defense and how he plans to play at an elite level into his late 30s. Smith fields another Lamar Jackson scenario.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

