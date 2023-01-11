ajc logo
The Bow Tie Chronicles: A look back at the Falcons’ 2022 season

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

In the 383rd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter puts a bow around the Falcons’ 2022 season. The Falcons, who finished 7-10, are set to move forward without defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who elected to retire after the season. We look back at the season and the list of potential unrestricted free agents, and we help you get ready for the wild-card weekend.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

