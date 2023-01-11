The Bow Tie Chronicles: A look back at the Falcons’ 2022 season

In the 383rd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter puts a bow around the Falcons’ 2022 season. The Falcons, who finished 7-10, are set to move forward without defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who elected to retire after the season. We look back at the season and the list of potential unrestricted free agents, and we help you get ready for the wild-card weekend.