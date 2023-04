In the 396th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution looks at the Falcons’ draft needs on their defense. Several players from Georgia, including Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo, will be available. Also, quarterback Desmond Ridder and right guard Chris Lindstrom drop by to provide some insight to the start of the Falcons’ offseason training program.