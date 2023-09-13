The Bow Tie Chronicles: A look at Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers

In the 414th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution helps to preview the Green Bay Packers, who will face the Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Falcons coach Arthur Smith, punter Bradley Pinion, defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham, nickel back Dee Alford and cornerback Tre Flowers stopped by to discuss how they played against the Panthers on Sunday and what they expect from the Packers.