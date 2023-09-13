The Bow Tie Chronicles: A look at Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By
9 minutes ago
X

In the 414th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution helps to preview the Green Bay Packers, who will face the Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Falcons coach Arthur Smith, punter Bradley Pinion, defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham, nickel back Dee Alford and cornerback Tre Flowers stopped by to discuss how they played against the Panthers on Sunday and what they expect from the Packers.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Matt Olson hits 51st home run to tie Andruw Jones’ Braves franchise record3h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

NEW DETAILS
YSL Trial: Defense attorneys frustrated by late evidence, witness list
11h ago

Credit: Be Our Guest Investments, LLC

Judge asked to close building near Piedmont Park amid sinkhole lawsuit
6h ago

Credit: AP

Parents sue doctor for posting autopsy videos of their deceased baby
11h ago

Credit: AP

Parents sue doctor for posting autopsy videos of their deceased baby
11h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Atlanta considers turning vacant AMC hospital into an equity center
11h ago
The Latest

Falcons release depth chart for Sunday vs. Green Bay
10h ago
Where to watch, listen and livestream Packers at Falcons
10h ago
Packers coming to town to face Falcons with a new sheriff
13h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top