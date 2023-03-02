Sandy Creek High’s Brian Branch says it ‘would be huge’ to play for Falcons

He had 90 tackles (58 solo) along with three sacks and 14 tackles for loss, proving productive closer to the line of scrimmage (he was used effectively as a linebacker at times). He was Alabama’s secret weapon in some respects, sometimes getting glossed over while bigger names drew the attention, but he almost certainly will be a first-round pick in April – and possibly an early one.

The Falcons would benefit greatly from a player such as Branch, who would be a chess piece for new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. Would they consider him at No. 8? That’s earlier than the common projections, which usually have Branch in the teens (and therefore long gone before the Falcons pick again at No. 44). Nonetheless, Branch would welcome an opportunity that brings him back to Georgia.

“It would be huge,” he said. “It’s home. My mom is right up the street, and she can come watch me play. Just being able to play for the Falcons, represent my hometown, my city, it’d be big.”