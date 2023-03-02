Sandy Creek High’s Brian Branch says it ‘would be huge’ to play for Falcons

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Alabama defensive back Brian Branch said he would enjoy playing for his hometown Falcons. Branch is a Fayetteville native who attended Sandy Creek High School.
“Playing for the Falcons would be huge,” said Branch, who had a meeting with the team set for Thursday night at the NFL combine. “That’s home, and I’d be very comfortable.”
Branch played the all-encompassing “Star” position for Alabama, which was comfortable deploying him in any role. Branch said that’s his top selling point to NFL teams: I’ll do whatever you need.
“If a team utilizes me to blitz, I can blitz,” he said. “If a team needs me to cover a receiver, man coverage, I can do that. If a team needs me to drop into zone, I can do that as well. And also be back at safety and call a defense, be the quarterback of the defense.”
Branch, known as a sound tackler, played 35 games over three seasons for the Crimson Tide. The 2022 campaign was his best. As Alabama continued moving Branch around, he showed the full extent of his skill set.
He had 90 tackles (58 solo) along with three sacks and 14 tackles for loss, proving productive closer to the line of scrimmage (he was used effectively as a linebacker at times). He was Alabama’s secret weapon in some respects, sometimes getting glossed over while bigger names drew the attention, but he almost certainly will be a first-round pick in April – and possibly an early one.
The Falcons would benefit greatly from a player such as Branch, who would be a chess piece for new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. Would they consider him at No. 8? That’s earlier than the common projections, which usually have Branch in the teens (and therefore long gone before the Falcons pick again at No. 44). Nonetheless, Branch would welcome an opportunity that brings him back to Georgia.
“It would be huge,” he said. “It’s home. My mom is right up the street, and she can come watch me play. Just being able to play for the Falcons, represent my hometown, my city, it’d be big.”
