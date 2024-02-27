Raheem Morris on Bijan Robinson: ‘(He) can be a special player for a long time’

INDIANAPOLIS — Falcons coach Raheem Morris is a big supporter of running back Bijan Robinson.

“Bijan is special,” Morris said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “… The character of the human and what he’s done. You’ve got to give (credit) to the people who were here before us and what they’ve been able to bring into this building. Bijan is one of those special talents, who can be a special player for a long time in this league.”

Morris noted that Robinson recently said he believes he could be more productive.