Atlanta Falcons

Raheem Morris on Bijan Robinson: ‘(He) can be a special player for a long time’

Bijan Robinson of the Falcons poses on the red carpet at the NFL Honors award show ahead of Super Bowl 58 on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Bijan Robinson of the Falcons poses on the red carpet at the NFL Honors award show ahead of Super Bowl 58 on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
By
1 hour ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Falcons coach Raheem Morris is a big supporter of running back Bijan Robinson.

“Bijan is special,” Morris said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “… The character of the human and what he’s done. You’ve got to give (credit) to the people who were here before us and what they’ve been able to bring into this building. Bijan is one of those special talents, who can be a special player for a long time in this league.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Morris noted that Robinson recently said he believes he could be more productive.

“The sky is the limit for a guy like Bijan,” Morris said. “I don’t want to set any limitations or set any goals for him. For us, it’s going to be about winning.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.