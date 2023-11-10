QB corner: Taylor Heinicke on the Cardinals’ defense

On preparing for the Cardinals: “We had a great meetings, great day of practice – had a lot of guys show up (on Tuesday) on a day off to watch film, so guys are locked in and ready to go.”

On the standout defensive players for the Cardinals: “Their nickel (alignment) is really good, they’ve had some linebackers I’ve played in the past. (Kyzir) White, I think he played on the Chargers; he was a good player. There’s some veteran guys out there. It’s a good defense. Obviously, their record speaks differently, but they’ve been in a lot of games. They beat the Cowboys, who are a good team. I’m sure we’re going to get their best shot.”

On what is his margin for error, being a backup quarterback stepping into the starting role: “I don’t really try to think about it, the biggest thing that goes through my mind is just try and move the chains, if getting a first down on the drive you’ll be in scoring position. Once you get in the red zone, try and score a touchdown. Try and take care of the ball.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles