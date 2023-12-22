QB Corner: Falcons’ Taylor Heinicke on the Colts

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke had to say about the Colts, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

On whether he knows Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew: “I don’t know him personally, but I feel like we would be pretty close as friends. I just think he looks like he has a lot of fun out there. He has a lot of passion for the game, and it looks like he’s a kind of a wild-spirited guy.”

On whether he sees the similarities in his and Minshew’s careers: “Yeah, I respect him, I respect him a lot. He’s bounced around from team to team. When his number is called, he goes out there and performs well.”