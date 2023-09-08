QB Corner: Falcons’ Desmond Ridder on the Panthers’ defense

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder had to say about the Panthers, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

On the perception of the Falcons: “We’ll be able to go out there and put what we represent on film. So, I’m excited for that. I’m excited for us to go up against a great Carolina team. A great defense.”

On Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson: “Shaq is kind of the heart and soul of that defense. Everything kind of runs through him. He’s a guy who’s been in the league for a while, and he’s always around the ball. Very instinctive.”

On seeing a 3-4 defense during joint practices with Miami: “They were kind of in a similar type style. Seeing that a couple of weeks ago really helps. But they’ve got a new (defensive coordinator in Ejiro Evero) and a whole new coaching staff. They could come out and realistically whatever they want to do. … We’ve got to be prepared for anything.”

