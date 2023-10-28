Punter Bradley Pinion added to Falcons injury report

Linebacker Donavan Mutin was released from the practice squad to make room for O’Donnell.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

If Pinion can’t play, that will deal a heavy blow to the Falcons’ special-teams units. In addition to punting, he handles the kickoffs and is the holder. The Falcons have needed a smooth operation for two game-winning kicks this season.

Also, wide receiver Keilahn Harris was released from the practice squad-injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Pinion joins outside linebacker Bud Dupree (groin injury) as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Titans at 1 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.

Linebacker Tae Davis, a key special-teams player, is in the NFL concussion protocol and was declared out.

The Falcons’ injury report is being closely scrutinized after rookie running back Bijan Robinson did not appear on the report last week, and it was not updated. His playtime was significantly decreased – 17%, down from 61% to 81% for the previous games – after he came down with a sickness/headache. The NFL is looking into the matter, and Falcons coach Arthur Smith contended there was “nothing to” the inquiry.