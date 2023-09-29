On the hot seat Sunday vs. Jaguars: Can the Falcons’ offensive line hold up

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By
1 hour ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons’ offense has started the season stuck in the mud.

The unit will look to get out of it when the team faces the Jaguars at 9:30 a.m. EDT Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons did not score a touchdown in the outing Sunday versus the Lions and have scored only five touchdowns over 35 possessions to start the season.

The Falcons gave up seven sacks and eight quarterback hits in their 20-6 loss to the Lions.

Coincidentally, they started juggling the backup offensive linemen and signed tackle Storm Norton off the Saints’ practice squad.

“Just familiarity,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Gives us a guy that’s played a lot, played in real games and been somebody that we’ve had our eye on.”

Norton, who’s had stops with the Vikings (2018) and Chargers (2020-22), has played in 36 games and made 18 starts in the NFL.

“Thought it was worth a shot,” Smith said. “We still like the development of Tyler (Vrabel) and Josh (Miles), but you can never have too much depth there.”

Smith contended that the signing and poor performance against Detroit were unrelated.

“It had nothing to do with it,” Smith said.

Left tackle Jake Matthews believes the unit can get things turned around.

“Just cleaning up little things,” Matthews said. “You’ve got 90% of the guys doing things right. We just have to get those last little things cleaned up so that we are good across the board, and that way we’ll be firmer.”

The Falcons critiqued their showing and are ready to test out their corrections.

“Little things that we have to pick up, whether it’s a help system on a type play-pass or something like that, trusting where one guy is going to be,” Matthews said. “Just have to take reps and learn it. It’s a constant learning process.”

Smith has shown patience in the past, but with the Falcons trying to end a streak of five consecutive losing seasons, he may not be as forgiving.

The thing is you have to be objective and look at everything in the totality of it,” Smith said. “What happened? Why things happened? Obviously, when you don’t win, it doesn’t look good.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Do touchscreens protect ballot secrecy? Georgia election board to decide1h ago

Credit: AP

Training center petitions posted on Atlanta city website
25m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Abortions increased last year in Georgia — except for Black women
46m ago

Credit: TNS

Atlanta meat market owner pleads guilty to $10M food stamp fraud
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Atlanta meat market owner pleads guilty to $10M food stamp fraud
3h ago

Credit: Special

S. Fulton has been overlooked. Real estate execs want to change that
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

3 key matchups: Falcons vs. Jaguars
31m ago
Falcons’ X-factor vs. Jaguars: Can they cover Calvin Ridley
2h ago
Why didn’t the Falcons move up 3 spots to draft Trevor Lawrence in 2021?
13h ago
Featured

Credit: The Carter Center

Jimmy Carter closes in on decades-long goal: Eradicating Guinea worm
5 things to know about Georgia Tech’s matchup with Bowling Green
19h ago
Delta to adjust harsh SkyMiles policy changes for elite frequent flyers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top