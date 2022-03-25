ajc logo
X

Marcus Mariota excited about opportunity with Falcons

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

caption arrowCaption
New Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota discusses the process which led him to Atlanta and his excitement over joining the franchise.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top