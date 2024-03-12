Kirk Cousins will be Atlanta’s highest-paid pro athlete

When Kirk Cousins puts pen to paper and signs his four-year, $180 million contract, with $100 million guaranteed, he will become the highest-paid professional athlete in Atlanta.

Such is the nature of NFL contracts.

If we look at Cousin’s guaranteed money - $90 million for 2024 and 2025 (combined) – that’s an average of $45 million each of the next two seasons. His salary would be $35 million in 2026 and 2027 with $10 million guaranteed in 2026.