Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins will be Atlanta’s highest-paid pro athlete

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins looks to pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter of a preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (David Berding/Getty Images/TNS)

By AJC Sports
1 minute ago

When Kirk Cousins puts pen to paper and signs his four-year, $180 million contract, with $100 million guaranteed, he will become the highest-paid professional athlete in Atlanta.

Such is the nature of NFL contracts.

If we look at Cousin’s guaranteed money - $90 million for 2024 and 2025 (combined) – that’s an average of $45 million each of the next two seasons. His salary would be $35 million in 2026 and 2027 with $10 million guaranteed in 2026.

By contrast, the Hawks’ Trae Young is making $40 million this season. He will make $89 million for the 2024-25 and the 2025-26 season - $43 million and $46 million. He does have a player option for $49 million for the 2026-27 season. Young would resume the top spot in three years.

Matt Olson is the highest-paid Braves player at $22 million each season through 2029. He is just ahead of Austin Riley ($21 million), Charlie Morton ($20 million) and Ronald Acuna Jr. ($17 million) this season.

