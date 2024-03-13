It’s official – Kirk Cousins is an Atlanta Falcon.

Hours after the NFL’s new business year began at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the 35-year-old quarterback put pen to paper on a multi-year deal originally agreed upon Monday. The deal is worth up to $180 million, with $100 million guaranteed – $90 million in 2024 and ‘25 plus $10 million in 2026.

The Kirk Cousins Era officially will began this evening with his introductory press conference at the franchise’s Flowery Branch headquarters. Check back later for complete coverage on ajc.com/falcons.