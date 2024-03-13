Atlanta Falcons

It’s official - Kirk Cousins is an Atlanta Falcon

FILE - Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Oct. 29, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. Kirk Cousins is heading to the Falcons, deciding to leave Minnesota for Atlanta. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Oct. 29, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. Kirk Cousins is heading to the Falcons, deciding to leave Minnesota for Atlanta. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)
By AJC Sports
Updated 15 minutes ago

It’s official – Kirk Cousins is an Atlanta Falcon.

ExploreCousins bids farewell to Minnesota

Hours after the NFL’s new business year began at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the 35-year-old quarterback put pen to paper on a multi-year deal originally agreed upon Monday. The deal is worth up to $180 million, with $100 million guaranteed – $90 million in 2024 and ‘25 plus $10 million in 2026.

The Kirk Cousins Era officially will began this evening with his introductory press conference at the franchise’s Flowery Branch headquarters. Check back later for complete coverage on ajc.com/falcons.

About the Author

AJC Sports
