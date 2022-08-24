Injury report: Falcons’ Drake London remains out of practice

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London, who was hit on his left knee in the opening exhibition game against Detroit on Aug. 12, has yet to return to practice.
The team has said the injury was not serious, but he’s been out for nearly two weeks. London was the No. 8 overall player selected in the NFL draft.
Linebacker Deion Jones (shoulder surgery) came off the physically-unable-to-perform list Wednesday.
Long snapper Beau Brinkley, who’s coming off a ruptured Achilles and is on injured reserve, was working with the trainers in New Jersey during the practices with the Jets.
Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson had knee surgery. Defensive back Cornell Armstrong (undisclosed injury) and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor (ruptured Achilles) are on the team’s injured reserve.
Defensive tackle Jalen Dalton, who started against the Jets on Monday night, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Falcons coach Arthur Smith did not want to discuss his injury situation Wednesday.
