Inactives: Vikings at Falcons

The Falcons (4-4) are set to host the Vikings (4-4) at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Keith Smith (concussion) is out for the Vikings’ game. The Falcons promoted wide receiver Damiere Byrd and tight end/fullback Tucker Fisk from the practice squad Saturday.

The rest of the Falcons inactives include: QB Logan Woodside (emergency third QB), S DeMarcco Hellams, offensive guard/center Jovaughn Gwyn, defensive tackle Travis Bell and defensive end Joe Gaziano.

Rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III is up. He could take some nickel back duties and they could let Dee Alford return punts.

The Vikings inactives include safety Lewis Cine (Georgia), running back Kene Nwangwu, linebacker Brian Asamoah, tight end Nick Muse, tackle Christian Darrisaw, wide receiver Jalen Nailor and defensive end Dean Lowry.

The Vikings promoted defensive lineman T.J. Smith and linebacker Nick Vigil from the practice squad to the game day roster.

The Bow Tie Chronicles