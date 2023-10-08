Inactives: Texans at Falcons

Atlanta Falcons
The roof at Mercedes Benz Stadium is slated to be open when the Falcons (2-2) host the Texans (2-2) on Sunday.

The Falcons’ inactives -- offensive guard/center Jovaughn Gwyn, defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham, defensive end Joe Gaziano, inside linebackerAndre Smith Jr., wide receiver Zay Malone (was promoted on Saturday) and quarterback Logan Woodside (emergency third quarterback).

The Texans’ inactives -- cornerback Shaquill Griffin, cornerback Tavierre Thomas, quarterback Case Keenum, running back Dare Ogunbowale, linebacker Christian Harris and offensive tackle Josh Jones.

