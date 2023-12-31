Inactives: Falcons at Bears

Right tackle Kaleb McGary active after missing three games with right knee injury
CHICAGO -- Right tackle Kaleb McGaryn is active after missing the last three games with a right knee injury for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

The Falcons inactives include: quarterback Logan Woodside (emergency third quarterback), offensive guard/center Jovaughn Gwyn, defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, offensive tackle John Leglue, tight end John FitzPatrick and defensive end Joe Gaziano.

The Bears inactives: wide receiver Darnell Mooney, quarterback Nathan Peterman, running back D’Onta Foreman, defensive back Quindell Johnson, linebacker DeMarquis Gates and offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003.

