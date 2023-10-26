How the Falcons are preparing for the Titans’ uncertain quarterback situation

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said that each week brings different obstacles. The lack of clarity within the Titans’ offense is one of them this week.

“Sure, you have to have plans,” Smith said. “It can happen any week. You can have a whole game plan, and the starting quarterback may not feel like himself, and the coach decides to play the other guy, which he’s allowed to do, and you have to plan for the backup quarterback. That’s the way it goes.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

There are a few scenarios for Tennessee on Sunday.

Veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been out with a right high ankle sprain since the Titans’ Week 6 matchup, but he has not been fully ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Tannehill is working hard to play Sunday. Tannehill did not participate in Thursday’s practice, but Vrabel said he has a couple of days to get game-ready. Regardless of Tannehill’s availability, Vrabel said the Titans have plays they like for all three quarterbacks.

NFL.com reported Wednesday that Will Levis, the Titans’ 2023 second-round draft pick, likely will start as the primary signal-caller, with Malik Willis playing, too.

Levis has not played a snap in the NFL regular season, though he competed in an exhibition game. Willis, however, has played in two regular-season games this season. Both are relatively new to the league, Willis having been drafted in 2022.

Although there is little videotape of Levis, Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said his “arm talent” was noticeable in his exhibition game. As for Willis, Nielsen noted he’s still developing but has a strong skill set.

“(Willis is) an excellent play-extender — moving around in the pocket, excellent scrambler, very good speed, agility,” Nielsen said. “He’s a tough sack.”

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell played with Willis at Westlake High School before Willis transferred to Roswell High. The pair both signed with the agency Athletes First, Terrell said, and spent time together at a retreat through the agency last summer. While Terrell is unsure if he’ll face Willis, he knows what he’ll be getting.

“He’s got a good arm,” Terrell said. “He can scramble, get out of the pocket, make plays downfield.”

There’s less video of Levis, but Smith called him a “very smart player” and said he has a strong arm. He’s part of other “top-shelf talent” on the Titans’ offense, Smith said, including the offensive line and receivers.

In the dark about the quarterback situation, the Falcons are focusing primarily on themselves and their preparation.

Nielsen said his defense wants to excel at execution, the fundamentals and technique, regardless of who they face Sunday. Another focus: being on top of in-game adjustments, he said, which Falcons players typically are on top of on the sideline.

Safety Jessie Bates III said he feels confident preparing for all three quarterbacks.

“The concepts are not going to change depending on which quarterback is in there,” Bates said. “At the end of the day, you want to focus on your details. Focus on how we play defense on our end. Just play our rules. Let it play out however it plays out.”