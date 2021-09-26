ajc logo
Grady Jarrett on Falcons’ defensive performance in win over Giants

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett collected his first sack of the season, helping Atlanta stop the Giants' offense during crucial moments.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

