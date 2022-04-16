Former Falcons, UGA assistant coach Bob Harrison dies at 80

Harrison was named NFC Scout of the Year by the Fritz Pollard Alliance in 2011.

At that time, Harrison was in his 14th year as a Falcons scout, but he also served in a previous coaching role with the team. Harrison was the Falcons’ receivers coach from 1983-86 while coaching two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1992-93) and three years with the University of Georgia (1988-91).