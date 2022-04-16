Former Falcons, UGA assistant coach Bob Harrison dies at 80

ATHENS -- Bob Harrison, a former scout and coach with the Falcons and the University of Georgia, died Friday after a long illness, according to his wife.
“He died from from complications from a stroke,” Faye Harrison said.
Arrangements have not been made yet. Harrison was a longtime Athens resident.
Harrison was named NFC Scout of the Year by the Fritz Pollard Alliance in 2011.
At that time, Harrison was in his 14th year as a Falcons scout, but he also served in a previous coaching role with the team. Harrison was the Falcons’ receivers coach from 1983-86 while coaching two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1992-93) and three years with the University of Georgia (1988-91).
He was the receivers coach at Boston College from 1994-96 and also had coaching stopovers at North Carolina State for two years and Tennessee for seven years.
As a player, Harrison was an All-MAC receiver at Kent State. His coaching experience spanned 33 years in college, the NFL and at the high school level. Harrison concentrated on the Atlantic coast part of the country in his scouting duties.
