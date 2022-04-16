ajc logo
X

Former Falcons, UGA assistant coach Bob Harrison dies at 80

Falcons helmets are shown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The Falcons lost to the Saints 30-20. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons helmets are shown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The Falcons lost to the Saints 30-20. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

ATHENS -- Bob Harrison, a former scout and coach with the Falcons and the University of Georgia, died Friday after a long illness, according to his wife.

“He died from from complications from a stroke,” Faye Harrison said.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Arrangements have not been made yet. Harrison was a longtime Athens resident.

Harrison was named NFC Scout of the Year by the Fritz Pollard Alliance in 2011.

At that time, Harrison was in his 14th year as a Falcons scout, but he also served in a previous coaching role with the team. Harrison was the Falcons’ receivers coach from 1983-86 while coaching two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1992-93) and three years with the University of Georgia (1988-91).

He was the receivers coach at Boston College from 1994-96 and also had coaching stopovers at North Carolina State for two years and Tennessee for seven years.

As a player, Harrison was an All-MAC receiver at Kent State. His coaching experience spanned 33 years in college, the NFL and at the high school level. Harrison concentrated on the Atlantic coast part of the country in his scouting duties.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Herschel Walker, front-runner for the party's U.S. Senate nominee, speaks during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce, Ga., Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Will transgender sports rally conservative voters? Georgia GOP is banking on it
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
16h ago
Athens-Clarke Police Department is investigating a teen that was fatally shot Saturday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

Credit: File photo

Athens police investigate teen fatally shot Saturday morning
5h ago
The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Atlanta police officers that happened early Saturday at a BP gas station-convenience store along Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
4h ago
The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Atlanta police officers that happened early Saturday at a BP gas station-convenience store along Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
4h ago
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker

Credit: AJC

Georgia candidates raise crush of cash for 2022. It’s ‘just the beginning’
7h ago
The Latest
Ex-Georgia Bulldog Jamaree Salyer points to his wins in the SEC trenches
Top 10 offensive linemen in the 2022 NFL draft
Malik Willis re-dedicated himself to the game, now top QB prospect for NFL draft
Featured
Eric Gavelek Munchel entered the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to prosecutors.

Credit: Department of Justice

Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats
Will transgender sports rally conservative voters? Georgia GOP is banking on it
Georgia scales back on reporting of COVID-19 data
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top