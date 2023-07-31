Falcons’ Zach Harrison showing some pass-rush skills

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By
28 minutes ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons rookie defensive end Zach Harrison flashed some speed off the edge in the first padded practice on Monday.

ExploreHarrison ready to put in work for Falcons

Harrison, a third-round (75th overall) in the 2023 draft, lined up at left defensive end in the one-on-one drill against tackle Tyler Vrabel. He blasted off the ball and got a sack. The defenders went wild.

“Zach Harrison had a pretty good start to the week,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Like any rookie (he’s had) up and downs. I thought he came back from a day off and you saw him out there today. Those signs are encouraging signs. It’s a long journey for those guys. They will have ups and downs. How they handle failure, but so far, pretty pleased.”

Harrison was a top-five national recruit and the top-ranked defensive end coming out of high school. He played four seasons at Ohio State, racking up 97 tackles (24 for loss), 11 sacks and an interception.

“Like a lot of guys that we invested in early, he’s got a lot of room to develop,” Smith said of Harrison. “He’s got so much growth potential and he’s in a really good (defensive end position) room. With a really good developmental coach.”

The Falcons don’t have to rush Harrison onto the field.

ExploreFalcons ready to sack 'can't sack' narrative

“There’s not all this pressure, so we can build him up the right way,” Smith said. “If he’s ready to roll Week One and needs to start, he’ll do that. The signs are encouraging. The fundamentals and techniques, down after down. (If he) makes a mistake, (he) comes back and actually corrects it.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Chris Day

Atlanta’s tallest tower is getting a makeover. Take a look inside1h ago

Credit: AP

West Ga. man arrested on Jan. 6 charges
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Young Thug’s lawyers want goat sacrifice excluded from evidence
4h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Downtown Connector reopens after pedestrian fatality
7m ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Downtown Connector reopens after pedestrian fatality
7m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton magistrate court goes virtual ahead of expected Trump indictment
3h ago
The Latest

Small step, positive sign for Falcons’ Kyle Pitts
11m ago
Falcons’ guard Matt Hennessy ‘day to day’
1h ago
Falcons’ Bijan Robinson has strong first week of training camp
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top