Falcons’ X-factor vs. Jaguars: Can they cover Calvin Ridley

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

29 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH — As a rookie, Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell used to regularly go against Calvin Ridley in practice in 2020.

They battled in 2021 until Ridley’s career was sidetracked by mental-health issues and a subsequent gambling suspension by the NFL.

After he was traded to the Jaguars in November, Ridley was reinstated by the league.

Ridley will be the X-factor when the Falcons (2-1) face the Jaguars (1-2) at 9:30 a.m. EDT Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London.

Ridley has caught 13 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown for the Jaguars. He’s coming off a tough game against the Texans in which he had two drops and two false-start penalties. He has three drops on the season.

“His route running has always been top-rated in the league,” Terrell said. “I don’t feel like he dropped too far off. I’m sure he was working on it in the offseason. Everything looked good on film.”

The Falcons already acquired a 2023 fifth-round pick in the deal. They could get a fourth-, third- or second-rounder in 2024 if certain conditions are met.

“He looks good,” Terrell said. “I know that Jacksonville has high expectations for him. He’s coming, and he’s doing what he’s supposed to do. He’s making his way in Jacksonville. He looks good on film. Routes and everything still look crisp. He’s still doing Calvin Ridley like things.”

Falcons safety Jessie Bates, who was with the Bengals when Ridley was with the Falcons, also is impressed.

“He’s still explosive,” Bates said. “Anytime he gets the ball, he’s super dynamic with the ball in his hands. Making something happen and then being able to run after the catch. His route running is at the top of the top. He’s right with the top guys in the league. He runs very unique routes.”

