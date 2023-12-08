Falcons will need Drew Dalman to figure out the Tampa Bay blitzes

“They are alerting me to things that are going on,” Dalman said. “They remind me of different things going on with plays. They are super helpful.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Before the Saints game, Falcons coach Arthur Smith challenged the offensive line to get after the Saints defensive front. The Falcons line responded.

“I think as a unit we are getting to where we should be,” said Dalman, who’s the son of former 49ers guard Chris Dalman, who was a Falcons assistant coach in 2005-06. “We are getting ourselves on the right page.”

Dalman, who was a fourth-round draft pick in 2021 out of Stanford, started all 17 games last season. He’s made strides this season.

“Yeah, another young guy at a critical spot that’s continuing to improve,” Smith said. “It’s him and the quarterback. They touch the ball every play.”

Dalman replaced Matt Hennessy, who was drafted by the previous regime.

“Every year he’s been here, he’s improved,” Smith said. “As you’re going with a young quarterback and a young center, they’re working through some things at times, but (I) have a great appreciation for him.”

The Falcons average 135.2 yards rushing per game, which ranks sixth in the league. The Falcons have given up 33 sacks and are on pace to give up 51 sacks. Since the bye week, the Falcons didn’t allow a sack against the Saints and gave up three against the Jets.

The 51 sacks allowed would be the most since the Falcons allowed 64 sacks during the 2001 season. (Chris Chandler sacked 41 times, Michael Vick 21 and Doug Johnson twice).

The team “record” for sacks allowed was 70, which was set in 1968.

The Bow Tie Chronicles