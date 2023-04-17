BreakingNews
5 arrested after abused Georgia teen left at Glynn County hospital
X

Falcons’ updated depth chart: DE Bud Dupree, OT Ethan Greenidge

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Linebacker Quinton Bell, defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe and safety Jovante Moffatt released

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Outside linebacker Bud Dupree, a former first-round draft pick by the Steelers, who has 46.5 career sacks, agreed to a one-year million contract with the Falcons on Friday.

“We want to continue to add good football players who are going to impact the team whatever position,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said recently.

Dupree, who played at Wilkinson County and Kentucky, was released by the Titans just two seasons into a five-year, $82.5 million contract he signed in 2021.

In addition to signing Dupree, the Falcons released outside linebacker Quinton Bell, defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe and safety Jovante Moffatt.

Ethan Greenidge, who’s been on injured reserve for the past two seasons, was signed on Monday. He played in 15 games with the Saints in 2020. He suffered a knee injury that caused him to miss the 2022 season. In 2021, he suffered an arm injury that cause him to miss the season.

Here’s what the updated depth chart looks like:

OFFENSE

QB – Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside, Feleipe Franks

RB – Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, *Caleb Huntley, B.J. Baylor

FB – Keith Smith, Clint Ratkovich

WR – Drake London, KhaDarel Hodge, Frank Darby, *Jared Bernhardt, Josh Ali

TE – *Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Parker Hesse, Feleipe Franks, *John FitzPatrick, Tucker Fisk, John Raine

LT – Jake Matthews, Germain Ifedi

LG – Kyle Hinton, Matt Hennessy, *Jalen Mayfield, *Justin Shaffer

C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jonotthan Harrison

RG – Chris Lindstrom

RT – Kaleb McGary, Tyler Vrabel, Joshua Miles, Ethan Greenidge

WR – Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, Ra’Shaun Henry

DEFENSE

OLB – Lorenzo Carter, Bud Dupree, DeAngelo Malone

DE – Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne

NT – Eddie Goldman, *Ta’Quon Graham, Jalen Dalton

DE – David Onyemata, Joe Gaziano

OLB – Calais Campbell, Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, David Anenih

ILB – Kaden Elliss, Dorian Etheridge, Tae Davis

ILB – Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker, Nate Landman

CB – A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes (nickel), Dylan Mabin, Javelin Guidry

FS – Jessie Bates III, Jaylinn Hawkins, Micah Abernathy

SS – Richie Grant, Jamal Peters

CB – *Casey Hayward, Jeff Okudah, Cornell Armstrong, Darren Hall, Dee Alford, Matt Hankins, John Reid

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Avery Williams

KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson or Avery Williams

Note: Players who ended the season on injured reserve have an asterisk.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Is Jalen Carter the real deal or a potential NFL bust?8h ago

Credit: AP

After dealing with hamstring strain, Max Fried will start for Braves on Monday in San...
21h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things we learned from Georgia’s G-Day game

Credit: Bob Andres

5 observations from Georgia Tech’s spring game
23h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

5 observations from Georgia Tech’s spring game
23h ago

Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Reidel

Braves pull ahead of Royals in ninth inning for sweep, sixth straight win
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz/For the AJC

Falcons sign OT Ethan Greenidge
4h ago
Top defensive linemen in the 2023 NFL draft
8h ago
Is Jalen Carter the real deal or a potential NFL bust?
8h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Deadly Alabama shooting underscores grim link between guns, youths in America
3h ago
High school football player among 4 killed in Alabama shooting
5h ago
Updated: GHSA takes aim at recruiting of middle school athletes
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top