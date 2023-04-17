Falcons’ updated depth chart: DE Bud Dupree, OT Ethan Greenidge

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Outside linebacker Bud Dupree, a former first-round draft pick by the Steelers, who has 46.5 career sacks, agreed to a one-year million contract with the Falcons on Friday.
“We want to continue to add good football players who are going to impact the team whatever position,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said recently.
Dupree, who played at Wilkinson County and Kentucky, was released by the Titans just two seasons into a five-year, $82.5 million contract he signed in 2021.
In addition to signing Dupree, the Falcons released outside linebacker Quinton Bell, defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe and safety Jovante Moffatt.
Ethan Greenidge, who’s been on injured reserve for the past two seasons, was signed on Monday. He played in 15 games with the Saints in 2020. He suffered a knee injury that caused him to miss the 2022 season. In 2021, he suffered an arm injury that cause him to miss the season.
Here’s what the updated depth chart looks like:
OFFENSE
QB – Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside, Feleipe Franks
RB – Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, *Caleb Huntley, B.J. Baylor
FB – Keith Smith, Clint Ratkovich
WR – Drake London, KhaDarel Hodge, Frank Darby, *Jared Bernhardt, Josh Ali
TE – *Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Parker Hesse, Feleipe Franks, *John FitzPatrick, Tucker Fisk, John Raine
LT – Jake Matthews, Germain Ifedi
LG – Kyle Hinton, Matt Hennessy, *Jalen Mayfield, *Justin Shaffer
C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jonotthan Harrison
RG – Chris Lindstrom
RT – Kaleb McGary, Tyler Vrabel, Joshua Miles, Ethan Greenidge
WR – Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, Ra’Shaun Henry
DEFENSE
OLB – Lorenzo Carter, Bud Dupree, DeAngelo Malone
DE – Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne
NT – Eddie Goldman, *Ta’Quon Graham, Jalen Dalton
DE – David Onyemata, Joe Gaziano
OLB – Calais Campbell, Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, David Anenih
ILB – Kaden Elliss, Dorian Etheridge, Tae Davis
ILB – Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker, Nate Landman
CB – A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes (nickel), Dylan Mabin, Javelin Guidry
FS – Jessie Bates III, Jaylinn Hawkins, Micah Abernathy
SS – Richie Grant, Jamal Peters
CB – *Casey Hayward, Jeff Okudah, Cornell Armstrong, Darren Hall, Dee Alford, Matt Hankins, John Reid
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Younghoe Koo
P/H – Bradley Pinion
LS – Liam McCullough
PR – Avery Williams
KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson or Avery Williams
Note: Players who ended the season on injured reserve have an asterisk.
