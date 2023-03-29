BreakingNews
House, Senate leaders reach deal on budget with raises for 250,000
X

Falcons’ updated depth chart: Campbell, Miller added

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

PHOENIX — Here’s what the Falcons’ depth chart looks like with the most recent signings of defensive end Calais Campbell and wide receiver Scotty Miller on Tuesday and Wednesday.

OFFENSE

QB – Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside, Feleipe Franks

RB – Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, *Caleb Huntley, B.J. Baylor

FB – Keith Smith, Clint Ratkovich

WR – Drake London, Frank Darby, *Jared Bernhardt, Josh Ali

TE – *Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Parker Hesse, Feleipe Franks, *John FitzPatrick, Tucker Fisk, John Raine

LT – Jake Matthews, Germain Ifedi

LG – Kyle Hinton, Matt Hennessy, *Jalen Mayfield, *Justin Shaffer

C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jonotthan Harrison

RG – Chris Lindstrom

RT – Kaleb McGary, Tyler Vrabel

WR – Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, Ra’Shaun Henry

DEFENSE

OLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone, Quinton Bell

DE – Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne, Amani Bledsoe

NT – Eddie Goldman, *Ta’Quon Graham, Jalen Dalton

DE – David Onyemata, Joe Gaziano

OLB – Calais Campbell, Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, David Anenih

ILB – Kaden Elliss, Dorian Etheridge, Tae Davis

ILB – Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker, Nate Landman

CB – A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes (nickel), Dylan Mabin, Javelin Guidry

FS – Jessie Bates III, Jaylinn Hawkins, Micah Abernathy, Jamal Peters

SS – Richie Grant, *Jovante Moffatt

CB – *Casey Hayward, Cornell Armstrong, Darren Hall, Dee Alford, Matt Hankins, John Reid

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Avery Williams

KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson or Avery Williams

Note: Players who ended the season on injured reserve have an asterisk.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Cover 9@9: Why is Rashaan Evans still out on the street?1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Arthur Blank unhappy Falcons organization was graded poorly by NFL players
15h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Kevin Sherrer sees Nick Saban’s influence on Brent Key
2h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech receiver Leo Blackburn out after ACL tear
16h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech receiver Leo Blackburn out after ACL tear
16h ago

Credit: Gail Burton

Falcons owner Arthur Blank’s thoughts on Lamar Jackson, Desmond Ridder
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Cover 9@9: Why is Rashaan Evans still out on the street?
1h ago
Falcons to sign Calais Campbell
4h ago
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Arthur Blank, Arthur Smith explain QB decisions
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
1h ago
Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2023
How many meals? Atlanta Community Food Bank marks a big milestone
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top