Falcons trade for DT Kentavius Street

The 6-foot-2, 287-pound defensive lineman was acquired along with a late-round pick in 2025 from the Eagles, who received the Falcons’ sixth-round pick in 2024.

Earlier today, the Falcons received news that two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett would be out for the remainder of the season.

Street was a fourth-round pick the by San Francisco in 2018. He’s been mostly a reserve in the league and will reunite with defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, whom he played under with the Saints in 2022.

