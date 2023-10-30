Falcons trade for DT Kentavius Street

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons made a move to fortify their defensive line by trading for Kentavius Street on Monday, according to the team.
The 6-foot-2, 287-pound defensive lineman was acquired along with a late-round pick in 2025 from the Eagles, who received the Falcons’ sixth-round pick in 2024.
Earlier today, the Falcons received news that two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett would be out for the remainder of the season.
Street was a fourth-round pick the by San Francisco in 2018. He’s been mostly a reserve in the league and will reunite with defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, whom he played under with the Saints in 2022.
