Falcons to hold tryouts, sign a quarterback

With backup quarterback AJ McCarron out for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, the Falcons are set to hold a tryout and sign a quarterback, coach Arthur Smith said on Monday.
“We’re going to work some guys out this (evening),” Smith said. “We’re going to continue to look at all avenues to see if we can add to that spot.”
McCarron suffered his injury in the second quarter of the 37-17 loss to the Dolphins on Saturday. He was vying to replace Matt Schaub and Matt Ryan’s main backup.
“We’re good with the two that we’ve got right now in Matt and Feleipe (Franks),” Smith said. “But we’ll add one at some point this week.”
The Falcons will continue to monitor the waiver wire when teams cut down to 53 players next week.
The top free agent quarterbacks on the market are Alex Smith (retired), Robert Griffin III, Blake Bortles, Josh McCown, Ryan Findley, Josh Rosen, Jake Rudock, Case Cookus, Jamie Newman (opted out at Georgia in 2020) and K.J. Costello.
Also, if Tennessee keeps Matt Barkley in favor of Logan Woodside, he could become a candidate to reunite with Smith.
Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian, if he is cut, also could be reunited with Smith. Siemian spent time with the Titans in 2020 when Smith was the offensive coordinator.
“It doesn’t mean if we add somebody this week, it doesn’t mean that we may not add another person next week,” Smith said. “We’ll continue to monitor that.”