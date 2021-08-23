Falcons to hold tryouts, sign a quarterback

The top free agent quarterbacks on the market are Alex Smith (retired), Robert Griffin III, Blake Bortles, Josh McCown, Ryan Findley, Josh Rosen, Jake Rudock, Case Cookus, Jamie Newman (opted out at Georgia in 2020) and K.J. Costello.

Also, if Tennessee keeps Matt Barkley in favor of Logan Woodside, he could become a candidate to reunite with Smith.

Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian, if he is cut, also could be reunited with Smith. Siemian spent time with the Titans in 2020 when Smith was the offensive coordinator.

“It doesn’t mean if we add somebody this week, it doesn’t mean that we may not add another person next week,” Smith said. “We’ll continue to monitor that.”

