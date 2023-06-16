X

Falcons sign three tryout players; place Avery Williams on injured reserve

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

The Falcons signed wide receiver Chris Blair, defensive lineman Albert Huggins and kicker Matthew Trickett, the team announced Friday. The three were signed after a minicamp tryout this week.

In corresponding moves, running back Avery Williams was placed on injured reserve, and quarterback Austin Aune and wide receiver Justin Marshall were released.

More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Williams was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury, coach Arthur Smith announced last week. The punt returner suffered the non-contact injury during an open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He was scheduled to have surgery last week.

Blair originally signed with the Packers after spending two seasons at Alcorn State (2018-19) and two seasons at Hinds Community College (2016-17). Blair spent time with the D.C. Defenders of the XFL, appearing in 12 games and recording 26 receptions for 594 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Huggins originally signed with the Texans following the 2019 NFL draft out of Clemson. Since entering the NFL, he’s recorded 19 total tackles (three solo) and three quarterback hits.

Trickett played two seasons at the University of Minnesota (2021-22) after transferring from Kent State, where he played three seasons (2018-20).

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

