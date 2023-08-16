BreakingNews
Falcons sign outside linebacker after placing Ade Ogundeji on injured reserve

Frank Darby cleared waivers and was placed on IR

FLOWERY BRANCH — A day after placing outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji on injured reserve, the Falcons signed outside linebacker Delontae Scott on Wednesday.

Scott, who played at SMU, signed with the Packers after the 2020 NFL draft. Scott, who’s 6-foot-5 and 246 pounds, also has spent time on the Steelers and Panthers’ practice squads.

Ogundeji, who started 27 games for the Falcons over the past two seasons, sustained an ankle injury that will require surgery. The Falcons placed him on injured reserve Tuesday.

Also, wide receiver Frank Darby (hamstring strain) cleared waivers and was placed on the Falcons’ injured reserve list.

