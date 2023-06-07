Falcons sign defensive lineman Carlos Davis

FLOWERY BRANCH — Defensive lineman Carlos Davis, a former Pittsburgh draft pick, was signed by the Falcons on Wednesday.

Jalen Dalton was released to make room for Davis, who’s 6-foot-2 and 320 pounds.

Davis, who played at Nebraska, was drafted in the seventh round (232 overall) by the Steelers in 2020. He has played in 12 NFL games and has 12 tackles in a reserve role with the Steelers.

Dalton played in seven games for the Falcons last season and made 13 tackles.