Falcons’ rookie Allieu passes second physical

Falcons defensive tackle Hinwa Allieu flunked his original physical and then passed a second one, according to the NFL’s transactions list.
Allieu, an undrafted rookie from Nebraska-Kearney, is listed at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds. He played defensive end in college. He was born in the West African country of Sierra Leone and came to the U.S. in 2013.
