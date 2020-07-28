Falcons’ rookie Allieu passes second physical

Breaking News

Atlanta Falcons | 20 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons defensive tackle Hinwa Allieu flunked his original physical and then passed a second one, according to the NFL’s transactions list.

Allieu, an undrafted rookie from Nebraska-Kearney, is listed at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds. He played defensive end in college. He was born in the West African country of Sierra Leone and came to the U.S. in 2013.

