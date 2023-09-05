Falcons release official depth chart for Panthers game

FLOWERY BRANCH — As projected last week after the cutdown to the 53-man roster, the Falcons listed Bijan Robinson at RB1 for season opener on the first official depth chart of the season Tuesday.
Running back Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for a franchise rookie record 1,035 yards last season, is listed at RB2 and Cordarrelle Patterson, who struggling with a soft-tissue injury, was listed at the No. 1 at the J spot (Joker) in an updated version of the depth chart.
Also, rookie Zach Harrison is listed as the No. 2 defensive end behind veteran Calais Campbell, and Joe Gaziano, who had a strong training camp, is listed behind Harrison.
Jeff Okudah, who’s out with an ankle injury, is listed as the No. 1 cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell. Tre Flowers is Okudah’s backup.
The Falcons will begin the regular season at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Here’s a look at the Falcons’ first official depth chart of the regular season:
OFFENSE
WR Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge
TE Kyle Pitts, MyCole Pruitt, John FitzPatrick
LT Jake Matthews, Isaiah Prince
LG Matthew Bergeron, Jovaughn Gwyn
C Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil
RG Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton
RT Kaleb McGary, Isaiah Prince
TE Jonnu Smith
WR Drake London, Scotty Miller, Josh Ali
FB Keith Smith
RB Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier
J Cordarrelle Patterson
QB Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside
DEFENSE
DL Grady Jarrett, Albert Huggins
DL David Onyemata, Ta’Quon Graham
DL Calais Campbell, Zach Harrison, Joe Gaziano
OLB Bud Dupree, Lorenzo Carter
ILB Kaden Elliss, Nate Landman
ILB Troy Andersen, Tae Davis
OLB Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes
S Jessie Bates, Jaylinn Hawkins
S Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams
NB Dee Alford, Clark Phillips III
CB Jeff Okudah, Tre Flowers
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Dee Alford, Mike Hughes
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Hughes
