Falcons release official depth chart for Panthers game

58 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH — As projected last week after the cutdown to the 53-man roster, the Falcons listed Bijan Robinson at RB1 for season opener on the first official depth chart of the season Tuesday.

Running back Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for a franchise rookie record 1,035 yards last season, is listed at RB2 and Cordarrelle Patterson, who struggling with a soft-tissue injury, was listed at the No. 1 at the J spot (Joker) in an updated version of the depth chart.

Also, rookie Zach Harrison is listed as the No. 2 defensive end behind veteran Calais Campbell, and Joe Gaziano, who had a strong training camp, is listed behind Harrison.

Jeff Okudah, who’s out with an ankle injury, is listed as the No. 1 cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell. Tre Flowers is Okudah’s backup.

The Falcons will begin the regular season at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ first official depth chart of the regular season:

OFFENSE

WR Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge

TE Kyle Pitts, MyCole Pruitt, John FitzPatrick

LT Jake Matthews, Isaiah Prince

LG Matthew Bergeron, Jovaughn Gwyn

C Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil

RG Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton

RT Kaleb McGary, Isaiah Prince

TE Jonnu Smith

WR Drake London, Scotty Miller, Josh Ali

FB Keith Smith

RB Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier

J Cordarrelle Patterson

QB Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside

DEFENSE

DL Grady Jarrett, Albert Huggins

DL David Onyemata, Ta’Quon Graham

DL Calais Campbell, Zach Harrison, Joe Gaziano

OLB Bud Dupree, Lorenzo Carter

ILB Kaden Elliss, Nate Landman

ILB Troy Andersen, Tae Davis

OLB Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone

CB A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes

S Jessie Bates, Jaylinn Hawkins

S Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams

NB Dee Alford, Clark Phillips III

CB Jeff Okudah, Tre Flowers

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion

LS Liam McCullough

H Bradley Pinion

PR Dee Alford, Mike Hughes

KOR Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Hughes

