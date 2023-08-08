Falcons release ‘official’ depth chart for Dolphins game

(Note: Since the team puts out a depth chart in their weekly release, that makes it “official.” You can’t it put in the release and then dub it “unofficial.”)
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Rookie running back Bijan Robinson is listed as the third-string running back on the official depth chart released by the Falcons on Tuesday in advance of their exhibition season opener against the Dolphins at 7 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Robinson, who was the eighth player taken overall in the NFL draft in 2023, is behind Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier on the depth chart.
Mack Hollins is listed as WR2 opposite of Drake London and Mike Hughes is listed as the No. 1 punt returner.
At left guard, Matt Hennessy is listed as the starter with rookie Matt Bergeron listed as No. 2 at the position.
Here’s a look at the Falcons’ depth chart.
OFFENSE
WR Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge, Frank Darby, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Keilhan Harris
TE Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, John FitzPatrick
LT Jake Matthews, Josh Miles, Barry Wesley
LG Matt Hennessy, Matt Bergeron, Jonotthan Harrison, Michael Menet
C Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn
RG Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, Justin Shaffer
RT Kaleb McGary, Jalen Mayfield, Tyler Vrabel, LaColby Tucker
TE Jonnu Smith, MyCole Pruitt, Tucker Fisk
WR Drake London, Scotty Miller, Josh Ali, Penny Hart, Slade Bolden, Matt Sexton, Xavier Malone
FB Keith Smith, Clint Ratkovich
RB Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Bijan Robinson, Carlos Washington, Godwin Igwebuike
QB Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside
DEFENSE
DL Grady Jarrett, Timmy Horne, Justin Ellis, LaCale London
DL David Onyemata, Ta’Quon Graham, Carlos Davis, Albert Huggins
DL Calais Campbell, Joe Gaziano, Zach Harrison, Caeveon Patton
OLB Bud Dupree, Lorenzo Carter, Kemoko Turay
ILB Kaden Elliss, Mykal Walker, Tae Davis, Mike Jones
ILB Troy Andersen, Nate Landman, Andre Smith
OLB Arnold Ebiketie, Ade Ogundeji, DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell, Cornell Armstrong, Breon Borders, Natrone Brooks
S Jessie Bates, Jaylinn Hawkins, DeMarrco Hellams
S Richie Grant, Micah Abernathy, Lukas Denis, Cliff Chattman
NB Dee Alford, Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III
CB Jeff Okudah, Tre Flowers, Darren Hall
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Mike Hughes, Penny Hart, Scotty Miller
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author
Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation