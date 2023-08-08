Falcons release ‘official’ depth chart for Dolphins game

(Note: Since the team puts out a depth chart in their weekly release, that makes it “official.” You can’t it put in the release and then dub it “unofficial.”)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Rookie running back Bijan Robinson is listed as the third-string running back on the official depth chart released by the Falcons on Tuesday in advance of their exhibition season opener against the Dolphins at 7 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Robinson, who was the eighth player taken overall in the NFL draft in 2023, is behind Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier on the depth chart.

Mack Hollins is listed as WR2 opposite of Drake London and Mike Hughes is listed as the No. 1 punt returner.

At left guard, Matt Hennessy is listed as the starter with rookie Matt Bergeron listed as No. 2 at the position.

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ depth chart.

OFFENSE

WR Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge, Frank Darby, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Keilhan Harris

TE Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, John FitzPatrick

LT Jake Matthews, Josh Miles, Barry Wesley

LG Matt Hennessy, Matt Bergeron, Jonotthan Harrison, Michael Menet

C Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, Justin Shaffer

RT Kaleb McGary, Jalen Mayfield, Tyler Vrabel, LaColby Tucker

TE Jonnu Smith, MyCole Pruitt, Tucker Fisk

WR Drake London, Scotty Miller, Josh Ali, Penny Hart, Slade Bolden, Matt Sexton, Xavier Malone

FB Keith Smith, Clint Ratkovich

RB Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Bijan Robinson, Carlos Washington, Godwin Igwebuike

QB Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside

DEFENSE

DL Grady Jarrett, Timmy Horne, Justin Ellis, LaCale London

DL David Onyemata, Ta’Quon Graham, Carlos Davis, Albert Huggins

DL Calais Campbell, Joe Gaziano, Zach Harrison, Caeveon Patton

OLB Bud Dupree, Lorenzo Carter, Kemoko Turay

ILB Kaden Elliss, Mykal Walker, Tae Davis, Mike Jones

ILB Troy Andersen, Nate Landman, Andre Smith

OLB Arnold Ebiketie, Ade Ogundeji, DeAngelo Malone

CB A.J. Terrell, Cornell Armstrong, Breon Borders, Natrone Brooks

S Jessie Bates, Jaylinn Hawkins, DeMarrco Hellams

S Richie Grant, Micah Abernathy, Lukas Denis, Cliff Chattman

NB Dee Alford, Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III

CB Jeff Okudah, Tre Flowers, Darren Hall

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion

LS Liam McCullough

H Bradley Pinion

PR Mike Hughes, Penny Hart, Scotty Miller

KOR Cordarrelle Patterson

