Falcons release defensive tackle Travis Bell

March 22, 2019 - Kennesaw, Ga: Kennesaw State Owls defensive lineman Travis Bell (96) celebrates a defensive play during the KSU spring football game at Fifth Third Bank Stadium Friday, March 22, 2019 in Kennesaw, Ga.. (JASON GETZ/SPECIAL TO THE AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Defensive tackle Travis Bell, who played at Kennesaw State, was released by the Falcons on Tuesday.

Bell became the first football player from Kennesaw State to be drafted by an NFL team when he was selected in the seventh round (218th overall) this year by the Bears. He was waived in August and signed to the Bears practice squad, where he was toiling away until the Falcons signed him on Nov. 2.

Bell, who’s 6-foot and 310 pounds, played in 54 games for the Owls (2018-22) and made 124 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

He played in two games with the Falcons against the Bucs and Panthers. He had a tackle in each game.

