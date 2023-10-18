Falcons receiver Van Jefferson jumped into role on offense

The Falcons made the trade with the Rams on Oct. 10 and by Sunday, he was ready for action.

Jefferson played 22 offensive snaps (27%) in the 24-16 loss to the Commanders at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“It’s a credit to Van,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Van came in here and picked up things, worked extremely hard. He’s very, very intelligent. Thought he could help us.”

Jefferson used his speed to get open deep, but the pass was slightly overthrown. He also was targeted on another pass. Jefferson is looking forward to earning more playing time.

“Just a little step,” Jefferson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “A little piece of the action. That just comes with me learning and stuff like that. It was cool to get out there with the guys. Just increase my role as the season keeps going.”

Last season, the Falcons had Damiere Byrd as a deep threat. They tried to get the ball deep to Mack Hollins against Detroit and Jacksonville. Jefferson, who ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, gives them another deep threat.

“I think with me and Des getting the timing down, we’ll be fine,” Jefferson said. “It was just great to be out there with the guys. I just want to come in an contribute the best way that I can. Have fun with the guys while I’m here.”

Wide receivers coach T.J. Yates helped to get Jefferson ready. After the trade Tuesday, he caught an overnight flight from Los Angeles and was ready for practice Wednesday.

“He’s been great so far,” Jefferson said. “We’ve been meeting extra to get me up to speed on the playbook. He’s been nothing but great and helpful towards me. I appreciate him staying after hours because I know he has family. He’s really helping me out and trying to get me up to speed quickly.”

The Falcons sent a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Rams for Jefferson and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

“He had something that we didn’t have,” Smith said. “He’s another speed guy, but a really good route-runner, and he’s got size to go with it. So, we took a shot with him.”

Smith liked that Ridder took the deep shot to Jefferson against the Commanders.

“If you’re risk-averse, you probably check it down to Drake (London),” Smith said. “Des believed in him. Saw it on the practice field, and he was rolling. They were even with him, and felt like that old adage, gave him a chance.”

It was a nice ball by Ridder, who had underthrown Hollins in Detroit and in London against the Jaguars.

“I think he put the ball about 62 or 63 yards in the air,” Smith said. “We missed him, but he’s a guy that can take the top off. I thought he ran some of the routes pretty decent. It’s a credit to Van.”

With teams coming up to stop the Falcons’ rushing attack, they need a deep threat to stop the safeties from coming up so fast.

“I think when you’re talking about backing people off, safeties or whatnot,” Smith said.

Byrd caught a 75-yard bomb against Cincinnati last year.

“That one was a two-minute situation before the half in Cincinnati,” Smith said. “As you’re playing the game, first and second down, trying to change some things up, (we took) the shot with Van. Different players, but certainly it does help because you have to know the guy can launch it 60 yards, and you have a guy that can legitimately go get it.”

Jefferson was a second-round pick (57th overall) of the Rams in 2020 draft. He helped them reach and win the Super Bowl in his second season in the league. Jefferson, who fell out of favor in L.A. with the emergence of Puka Nacua, was reunited with Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

“It is great,” Van said. “He’s one of my best friends. Having him showing me around the city and being so welcoming since I’ve got here has been great. I’m excited to be back here with him.”

Jefferson, who is the son of former Falcons wide receiver Shawn Jefferson, is getting his family settled.

One of his daughters initially wasn’t happy about the trade.

“She’s here right now,” Jefferson said. “They are touring the school right now. Looking for housing and everything. I love my family. It’s good to have them out there right now.”

