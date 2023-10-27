Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder on the Titans’ defense

On how he sees the Titans safeties since the trade of Kevin Byard: “There could be a Rolodex of guys back there. … They like to rotate down (near the line of scrimmage). They’re starting a lot of two-high (safety looks). It’s not too complex of a defense as far as structure-wise, but they try to do some things to mix it up, maybe get you off.”

On the Titans’ linebackers: “I feel like the ‘backers play near the line of scrimmage as well as playing in space. The defense as a whole is a great defense. ... Those guys up front, (Jeffery) Simmons, (Rashad) Weaver – they do a great job of getting after the quarterback and attacking. They are a penetrating front. If we’re going to put four guys out there and not five, obviously they trust those four guys up front.”

On what he sees from Titans OLB Harold Landry III and OLB Arden Key: “Those are two guys who are more of like the lanky surfer-type guys is what we like to call them, being able to play both run, both pass, both keeper, play with great speed, like to rush the edge.”

