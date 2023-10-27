Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder on the Titans’ defense

Atlanta Falcons
By
6 hours ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what quarterback Desmond Ridder had to say about the Titans, the Falcons’ opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

On how he sees the Titans safeties since the trade of Kevin Byard: “There could be a Rolodex of guys back there. … They like to rotate down (near the line of scrimmage). They’re starting a lot of two-high (safety looks). It’s not too complex of a defense as far as structure-wise, but they try to do some things to mix it up, maybe get you off.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

On the Titans’ linebackers: “I feel like the ‘backers play near the line of scrimmage as well as playing in space. The defense as a whole is a great defense. ... Those guys up front, (Jeffery) Simmons, (Rashad) Weaver – they do a great job of getting after the quarterback and attacking. They are a penetrating front. If we’re going to put four guys out there and not five, obviously they trust those four guys up front.”

On what he sees from Titans OLB Harold Landry III and OLB Arden Key: “Those are two guys who are more of like the lanky surfer-type guys is what we like to call them, being able to play both run, both pass, both keeper, play with great speed, like to rush the edge.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

In Fulton Trump probe, case unfolds as textbook RICO9h ago

Credit: contributed

Federal judge sanctions Chatham DA for ‘utter nonsense’
3h ago

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: Reading, writing and packing heat
1h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israeli military says its ground forces are expanding activity in Gaza
11m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israeli military says its ground forces are expanding activity in Gaza
11m ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

As climate warms, Georgia Power seeks to add more fossil fuels
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Falcons defensive tackle LaCale London wins latest round of ‘musical chairs’
2h ago
A look at the Titans’ quarterback situation
5h ago
3 key matchups: Falcons at Titans
6h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Paul Johnson to hear cheers from Georgia Tech once more
23h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Día de los Muertos festivals, ONE...
Wild Georgia: Blue skies and fall colors beckon us outdoors
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top