Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder on the Buccaneers’ defense

Atlanta Falcons
By
47 minutes ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder had to say about the Buccaneers, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

On the defensive front: “Our offensive line has done a great job all season giving me enough time to get the ball out. Being able for me to make quick reads and get it out. Then when you look at this Tampa (defense). Again, they like to have five guys up there always. They like a lot of pressure. Whether that’s a single backer or a simulator. They are always going to try to pressure you and confuse the quarterback.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

On linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White: “Those two guys have played a lot of good football. They kind of feed off of one another. They are fast. They are physical. They are bigger guys and are able to cover. They like to get their hands on you when they do get in (man-to-man coverage). They come up and fill the run. They are also smart and instinctual players. When they see play-action, they drop back and get their eyes back to the quarterback. It will be a great battle for our tight ends, for our interior and for our running backs.”

On the defensive backfield: “(Antoine Winfield) is going to play kind of that deep field. Kind of his eyes on the quarterback. Kind of playing that center-field guy like in baseball. They are just ball hawks. At the corner position with Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean they are going to be physical at the line of scrimmage. Get (their) hands on (the receivers) and try to get (them) off (their) routes. They know that they are going to bring pressure, so they are expecting the ball to get out.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Andrew Young awarded the French Legion of Honor11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: Democratic state lawmakers renew calls for Medicaid expansion
2h ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

Cobb County school board rejects proposed changes to book rules
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

‘Every dog’ in DeKalb shelter at risk of being euthanized, LifeLine CEO says
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

‘Every dog’ in DeKalb shelter at risk of being euthanized, LifeLine CEO says
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Analysis: Kemp aims to keep far-right in check in second term
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

3 key matchups: Falcons at Buccaneers
1h ago
On the hot seat Sunday: Desmond Ridder, Arthur Smith need to deliver vs. Bucs
2h ago
Falcons’ X-factor Sunday: Drake London, Kyle Pitts boost passing attack
3h ago
Featured

Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top