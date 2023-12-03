Falcons prevail over Jets in sloppy 13-8 win

Trevor Siemian came on in the fourth quarter for the Jets, but he had a key turnover.

If you like punting, this was the game for you.

There were 16 punts for 772 yards.

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder was 12 of 27 for 121 yards. He a touchdown pass and finished with a passer rating of 70.1. Tim Boyle started for the Jets.

The Falcons capitalized on a turnover and one of the many Jets’ penalties to help create a short field and build at 10-5 halftime lead.

The punters – Bradley Pinion and Thomas Morstead -- were the stars of the game in the sloppy field conditions. Both offenses struggled to move the ball as the Jets turned to veteran Trevor Siemian in the fourth quarter in place of Tim Boyle.

After two punts by Pinion and on Morstead’s second punt, the Falcons were pinned back at their 2-yard line.

After a quarterback sneak that picked up a yard, the Falcons tried to run wide, but running back Bijan Robinson was dropped in the endzone by Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and safety Ashtyn Davis.

Williams got penetration on Falcons center Drew Dalman and Davis ran over TE Parker Hesse and put him on the ground. Williams and Davis were credited with the tackles on the safety, which put the Jets up 2-0.

After another punt by Pinion, Jets running back Dalvin Cook fumbled and it was recovered by nickel back Dee Alford. The Falcons had the ball at the Jets’ 47-yard line. On the sixth play of the drive, Ridder tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt. The extra point made it 7-2.

The Jets went on the move with a 36-yard pass play to Xavier Gipson with cornerback Jeff Okudah in coverage. The drive stalled and the Jets’ Greg Zuerlein capped the 12-play, 66-yard drive with a 27-yard field goal to make it 7-5.

After an exchange of punts, the Falcons were at the Jets’ 44 after an illegal use of the helmet on Chazz Surratt. He hit Alford during his punt return.

The Falcons, with the help of two more Jets’ penalties, moved down to the 4-yard line. Passes to Drake London and Jonnu Smith in the end zone were incomplete and the Falcons had to settle for a 22-yard field goal at the buzzer.

The safety was the first by the Falcons since the 2014 season when Matt Ryan was sacked by Terrell Suggs in the endzone in Baltimore. The Ravens won 29-7 on Oct. 19, 2014.

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell left the game with a concussion in the second quarter. He was replaced by rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III. Right tackle Kaleb McGary suffered a knee injury and was replaced by Storm Norton.

Also, linebacker Nate Landman suffered a left knee injury and did not return.

On the key Cook fumble, Landman was credited with the forced fumble. Phillips was also in on the tackle.

The Jets added a 46-yard field goal by Zuerlein on their first possession of the third quarter to make it 10-8.

The Falcons went on the move, but their drive stalled on the Jets’ 25 as the rain started to pick up. Koo made a 42-yard field goal to make it 13-8. The kick completed a 14-play, 51-yard that took 6:54 off the clock.

After an exchange of punts, Jessie Bates III intercepted Boyle with 26 seconds in the third quarter. But both offenses continued to struggle.

The Jets got the ball with 5:23 left and Siemian drove them to the Falcons’ 48. The Falcons challenged a play that was ruled an incomplete pass by Siemian. The ball was knocked loose and recovered by the Falcons it was determined after review.

The fumble was forced by Richie Grant and recovered by Andrew Smith, who was in for Landman.

The Falcons had the ball back with 2:47 left, but couldn’t run out the clock.

The defense forced a turnover on downs to essentially end the game.

The Falcons are set to host Tampa Bay at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

