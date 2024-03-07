Falcons plan to be light on their feet in free agency

“It’s important for us to make sure that we make the right decisions,” Falcons general Terry Fontenot said. “Once you determine, this is the route we want to go, and we aggressively go after that, we just have to make sure that we get it right. That’s the most important thing.”

The Falcons believe they have several options via free agency, a trade or in the draft. However, the NFL season has a rhythm and a calendar to it. First up, is free agency, and the top potential free agent on the market could be Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins, followed by Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield.

Trades could be made at any time, while the Falcons also are exploring their free-agency options. The Falcons’ best trade option is making a deal for Chicago quarterback Justin Fields.

Also, veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, who’s set to visit the Steelers, is headed to the open market after the Broncos told him they were going to release him.

“People know that quarterback is a priority for us, but there are so many options,” Fontenot said. “It would be a little tougher if there weren’t a lot of good options. Again, whether you’re talking about veterans, whether you’re talking about players in this college draft, there are a lot of really good options.”

“That’s why I wouldn’t say that (they could out-leveraged). I don’t feel like we are in a bad leverage spot. If there weren’t a lot of options, maybe we would be. I’m very excited.”

Because of their options, the Falcons don’t believe they’ll get leveraged into a bad position like they did when they pursued Deshaun Watson during the 2021 offseason. In the end, Watson’s agent was able to get Cleveland to fully guarantee a five-year, $245 million deal that was too costly for the Falcons.

In the wake of the Watson misfire, the Falcons traded legendary quarterback Matt Ryan, signed Marcus Mariota and then drafted Desmond Ridder in the third round of the 2022 draft.

Last offseason, they opted not to enter the Lamar Jackson derby. Most thought he would re-sign with the Ravens.

Those moves didn’t work out, and the Falcons find themselves knee-deep back in the quarterback market.

“Whoever we bring in this building, talent is one thing, right,” Fontenot said. “We have to have the right talent, but it’s about the makeup. It’s about the culture. We (must) have the right human beings.”

Here’s a look at each of the four veteran quarterbacks who are options for the Falcons:

Sign Cousins in free agency: He’s considered the best fit for the offense the Falcons want to run under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

He has played the past two seasons for Kevin O’Connell, who left to Rams to go to Minnesota. The offense is based off timing, throwing the ball quickly and accurately to receivers.

Cousins, who guided the Vikings to the NFC North title in 2022 with a 13-4 record, had them off to a 4-4 start before he ruptured his Achilles in October.

Cousins, who’s set to turn 36 in August, recently posted videos of him working out on a tennis court.

Cousins, who’s 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, was featured in the Netflix show “Quarterbacks.” They showcased his dedication to the game and his family, which would be a part of the “culture” and “makeup” that Fontenot often speaks of.

Also, his wife, Julie, is a University of Georgia grad and grew up in Alpharetta.

Cousins completed a two-year, $66 million deal last season. The Vikings could have re-signed him already to keep him off the free-agency market. The team also is trying reach contract agreements with wide receiver Justin Jefferson and defensive end Danielle Hunter.

Cousins, who’s made $231 million since he was drafted in the fourth round (102nd overall) in 2012, signed a three-year, $84 million deal in 2018 with the Vikings.

The knock on Cousins is that he’s been only an average quarterback. He had a 59-59 record entering the 2022 season. The four-time Pro Bowler also is 1-3 in the playoffs.

Cousins makes sense for the Falcons because he’d be familiar with Robinson’s offense. Also, the Falcons have stockpiled offensive weapons in tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London and running backs Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson over the past three drafts.

The Falcons’ offensive line’s strength is run-blocking, but a quick-timing passing attack could work with Cousins. He likely wouldn’t be asked to make a lot of five- or seven-step drop-backs in the passing attack.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Trade for Justin Fields: The Falcons had a chance to select Fields, but passed on him in the 2021 draft to take Pitts with the fourth overall pick.

However, the Bears, under former general manager Ryan Pace, traded up to the 11th spot to draft Fields, who played at Georgia, Ohio State and Harrison High. Pace is the Falcons’ director of player personnel.

Fields has posted at 10-28 record in three seasons with the Bears. He’s also been sacked 36, 55 and 44 times, which suggests he needs to read defenses quicker.

However, he led the Bears to a 37-17 win over the Falcons on Dec. 31.

Zac Robinson would have to alter the offense to use Fields’ running ability. The potential for big-plays off of read-pass-option plays with Bijan Robinson and Allgeier could be incorporated.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

The case for Baker Mayfield: The former first overall draft pick salvaged his career with the Bucs last season, guiding them to the NFC South title.

After he was cut by the Browns, Mayfield bounced around the league in 2022. He played with the Panthers and the Rams, where he crossed paths with Robinson and Falcons coach Raheem Morris.

The Bucs recently paid wide receiver Mike Evans, a two-year, $52 million deal to return. They also placed the $17.1 million franchise tag on safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

The Falcons likely could win a bidding war with the Bucs.

Mayfield, who played last season on a $4 million deal, which included incentives up to $8.5 million, is looking to break the bank.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Let Russell Wilson cook: Wilson, who’s married to singer/actress Ciara, was released by the Broncos after two seasons.

He didn’t look good, as the Broncos rarely threw the ball down the field. With all that was going on last season, he still had 28 touchdown passes and six interceptions.

Falcons quarterbacks Ridder and Taylor Heinicke combined for 17 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions in 2023.

Wilson was set to meet with the Steelers, who are seeking to upgrade their quarterback position. Also, Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Wilson have a connection dating to his days when he was recruited by North Carolina, where Smith was a graduate assistant, and ending up at N.C. State.

Wilson, 35, starred earlier in his career with Seattle and helped to guide the Seahawks to a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII. He’s a nine-time Pro Bowler.

If the Falcons can’t upgrade the position via free agency or a trade, they can turn their focus to the draft, which is set for April 25-27 in Detroit.

“You have your plan,” Fontenot said. “Then you know what you’re going to attack, and you’re going to be aggressive, but that’s why we have all of these conversations. You have to be light on your feet. You get a lot of information when you are talking to GMs, when you’re talking to agents.”

Fontenot sounded like he’s ready to strike.

“You learn about a player, hey, this player might be available,” Fontenot said. “This player might be cut. You learn a lot, too. We always have a plan, but it’s not fixed. You have to be flexible. You have to be adaptive, so sometimes things can happen quicker. Sometimes, they take more time.”

The first part of the evaluation is complete.

“All of the free agents,” Fontenot said. “Evaluating all of the college prospects, that’s a very important part of it.”

Now, it’s time to make some moves.

The Bow Tie Chronicles