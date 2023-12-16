Falcons place Kentavius Street on injured reserved

Kicker Younghoe Koo was added to the injury report as questionable with an illness and defensive lineman David Onyemata is not traveling with the team and has been downgraded to out.

The Falcons also elevated tight end Tucker Fisk and offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel to the active roster from the practice squad.

In three games this season (Weeks 6-8), London registered four tackles (one solo), one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery.