Falcons place Kentavius Street on injured reserved

The Falcons placed defensive Kentavius Street on the injured reserve list as part of a series of roster moves Saturday. Street sustained a pectoral injury in the loss against the Bucs last week.
The Falcons play at the Panthers on Sunday.
In the corresponding move, the Falcons activated defensive lineman LaCale London from the injured reserve list.
Kicker Younghoe Koo was added to the injury report as questionable with an illness and defensive lineman David Onyemata is not traveling with the team and has been downgraded to out.
The Falcons also elevated tight end Tucker Fisk and offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel to the active roster from the practice squad.
In three games this season (Weeks 6-8), London registered four tackles (one solo), one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery.
