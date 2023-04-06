Falcons’ pivotal draft meetings have started

In free agency, the Falcons have spent lavishly on trying to keep their offensive line in place and improve their defense. The Falcons entered free agency with $62.2 million to spend against the league’s $224.8 million salary cap. Only the Chicago Bears ($98.6 million) had more cap space.

Because they can spread the money over the term of contracts, the Falcons spent almost $176.8 million in guaranteed money to 16 players in free agency.

They elected to extend the contracts of guard Chris Lindstrom ($62.7 million in guaranteed money) and right tackle Kaleb McGary ($15 million).

In free agency, the Falcons signed safety Jessie Bates ($36 million), defensive tackle David Onyemata ($24.5 million), linebacker Kaden Elliss ($10.16 million), defensive lineman Calais Campbell ($7 million), quarterback Taylor Heinicke ($6.32 million), cornerback Mike Hughes ($3.24 million), wide receiver Mack Hollins ($910,000), offensive tackle Joshua Miles ($352,500), wide receiver Scotty Miller ($152,500) and linebacker Tae Davis ($101,500).

The Falcons also spent some guaranteed money to retain four players in outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter ($5.2 million), punter Bradley Pinion ($4.3 million), fullback Keith Smith ($625,000) and cornerback Cornell Armstrong ($152,500).

“We said this would be a different offseason and it was,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “We finally had some cap room. You don’t want to go crazy and spend it all on three deals. We had areas that we wanted to address.”

This was after the Falcons played last season with a record $88 million in dead salary-cap space, after moving on from contracts from the previous regime.

“In my 21 years as owner, we had close to the least amount of cap room that we’ve had before,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said. “This year we had a healthy amount of cap room, not very much dead money. A little bit, but not much.”

The Falcons were strategic about how they spent their money.

“It starts with the pro (scouting) staff,” Fontenot said. “We go through the whole process throughout the whole season, we’re grinding the tape. We are going through the players that we want to bring in. Then you have the administrative staff. What is going to be the anticipated salary? What are the comps?”

Once the players were identified, the Falcons had to anticipate their market value.

“Before you even get to the negotiation period, you want to have an idea of what your range is,” Fontenot said. “There are ranges for all of these players. It’s a lot of work.”

Then the Falcons had to set parameters on how high they’d spend for a player.

“It’s not about having money and trying to spend all of the money that you have,” Fontenot said. “It’s about getting the right deals done. We wanted to make sure that we had discipline in that sense. With Jessie and all of the players that we wanted to sign, we believe they were in the range of where we wanted to go.”

It helped that Fontenot and new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielson, both former Saints employees, were familiar with Onyemata’s work there.

“You have to earn your right to rush the passer, so you have to be good on the early downs,” Fontenot said. “You’ve got to be good stopping the run. You’ve got to be good at that as well. He works. He’s a competitor. He’s got a good makeup, so we’re excited.”

In addition to the draft meetings, the Falcons are on the road working out players and hosting others for private interviews.

“We are still getting on the road, working guys out as much as we can do that,” Fontenot said. “We want to really do that. Anytime that you want to talk about, you hear a success story, early in the draft, late in the draft, or in free agency. Sometimes, it can be a free agent that you’re signing … when you have success stories you talk about (the workouts and interviews).”

A key to the process is scouts and coaches spending time with players.

“It might be an undrafted free agent that we end up signing, and the guy is very special,” Fontenot said. “We pound the pavement at this time. Our scouting department is second to none, the work they put into it, the passion they have for it. It’s the same with our coaches. The work they put into it, those guys are rolling right now.

“Whether they are bringing players in or if we’re going out to see them. That’s where we are in the process.”

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, East Carolina running back Keaton Mitchell, Tulane running back Tyjae Spears, Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed, TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston, Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore and Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown have been linked to visits and/or interviews with the Falcons, through various reports.

The Falcons have said they’ll take the best player available in the draft and not reach for needs. But there will be a theme to their picks.

“Versatility,” Fontenot said. “We want good football players. What’s a good football player? You’re smart, tough (and) technically sound. You wear a lot of different hats.”

The Falcons used a similar approach in free agency.

“You take a guy like Mack, he had an opportunity last year, and he had the most productive season of his career,” Fontenot said. “If that wouldn’t have been the case and there had been some receivers ahead of him, he’d have been the best special-teams player out there (and) done the dirty work blocking. That’s who he is. Whether he’s in the slot, or if he’s outside, he can wear a lot of different hats. ... He has versatility.”

Now, finding that in college players will be key.

“We do believe that’s key,” Fontenot said. “You can keep adding good football players and keep getting your team better as opposed to getting players who just do one thing well. You want to get guys who are versatile.”

Falcons’ draft picks

First round: No. 8 overall

Second round: No. 44

Third round: No. 75

Fourth round: No. 110 (from Tennessee)*, No. 113

Fifth round: No. 159 (from Jacksonville)**

Seventh round: No. 224 (from Las Vegas), No. 225

*Acquired as part of Julio Jones trade

** Acquired as part of Calvin Ridley trade

