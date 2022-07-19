BreakingNews
BREAKING: More sham Georgia GOP electors face potential charges in Fulton probe
Falcons nose tackle Eddie Goldman to retire

FILE - Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman breaks through the Carolina Panthers offensive line during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Chicago. The Atlanta Falcons acquired run-stopping help for the middle of their defensive line on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, by signing former Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Nose tackle Eddie Goldman who recently agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons, has decided to retire, the team announced Tuesday.

Goldman, who played at Florida State, was a second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2015. He’s played 81 games and made 71 starts with the Bears. He played in 14 games and made 10 starts last season.

The Falcons are looking for a nose tackle for their 3-4 defense. They signed Vincent Taylor, who missed the offseason after undergoing knee surgery. Anthony Rush, who had some flashes last season, was re-signed. They also have Timothy Horne on the roster.

