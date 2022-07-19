Falcons nose tackle Eddie Goldman to retire

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Goldman, who played at Florida State, was a second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2015. He’s played 81 games and made 71 starts with the Bears. He played in 14 games and made 10 starts last season.

The Falcons are looking for a nose tackle for their 3-4 defense. They signed Vincent Taylor, who missed the offseason after undergoing knee surgery. Anthony Rush, who had some flashes last season, was re-signed. They also have Timothy Horne on the roster.