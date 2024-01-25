Falcons hold in-person interview with Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Slowik started his career with Washington as a video assistant in 2010. He became a defensive assistant in 2011 and stayed in that role for two seasons. He worked with Pro Football Focus from 2014-16 before landing a job as an offensive assistant on coach Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers staff. Slowik was promoted to offensive passing-game specialist in 2021. He was offensive passing-game coordinator in 2022.

Slowik went with former San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when Ryans was named head coach of the Texans.

Slowik is the son of Bob Slowik, currently the linebackers coach for Calgary in the Canadian Football League. He has been defensive coordinator for the Bears, Browns, Packers and Broncos in the NFL and Montreal in the CFL.

Here is the current timeline of interviews — virtual and in person — conducted by the Falcons in their search for a new head coach:

Jan. 8 – Arthur Smith is fired after three consecutive 7-10 seasons, one day following a season-ending loss to the Saints.

Jan. 12 – Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald completes virtual interview.

Jan. 13 - Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks complete virtual interviews.

Jan. 14 - Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver complete virtual interviews.

Jan. 15 - Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick completes in-person interview.

Jan. 16 - University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh completes in-person interview.

Jan. 18 - Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson completes virtual interview.

Jan. 19 - Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn completes virtual interview and Belichick completes second in-person interview.

Jan. 20 - Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady complete virtual interviews.

Jan. 21 - Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson complete virtual interviews.

Jan. 22 - Callahan, who had a second interview with the Falcons scheduled for Jan. 25, accepts head coach position with Titans.

Jan. 23 -- Morris has in-person interview, his second with the team.

Jan. 24 - Evero completes a second interview, this one in-person. He is the third candidate to have a second interview. The interview puts the team in compliance with the NFL’s Rooney Rule. Former Titans coach Mike Vrabel completes in-person interview. Harbaugh reaches an agreement to become the Chargers’ head coach. Texans offensive coordinator

Jan. 25 - Slowik completes a second interview, this one in person. He is the fourth candidate to have a second interview.