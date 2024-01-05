Falcons’ injury report: Taylor Heinicke is questionable to go against Saints

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (left ankle) participated in practice Friday and will be questionable to start against the Saints on Sunday.

He was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday. Heinicke sustained the injury in the 29-10 win over the Colts on Dec. 24. He aggravated the injury in the 37-17 loss Sunday against the Bears.

He was working in the drills during the open portion of practice Friday.