Falcons’ injury report: Taylor Heinicke is questionable to go against Saints

DE Zach Harrison and CB Mike Hughes also are questionable
Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) runs in for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

18 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (left ankle) participated in practice Friday and will be questionable to start against the Saints on Sunday.

He was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday. Heinicke sustained the injury in the 29-10 win over the Colts on Dec. 24. He aggravated the injury in the 37-17 loss Sunday against the Bears.

He was working in the drills during the open portion of practice Friday.

Also, cornerback Mike Hughes (concussion protocol) and defensive end Zach Harrison (knee) will be questionable.

Safety DeMarcco Hellams (concussion protocol), center Drew Dalman (ankle) and linebacker Troy Andersen (pectoral) will be out.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

