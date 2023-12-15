Falcons injury report: McGary, Street are out for game vs. Panthers

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons defensive tackle Kentavius Street and offensive tackle Kaleb McGary were declared out of Sunday’s game by coach Arthur Smith on Friday.
The Falcons (6-7) are set to play the Panthers (1-12) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
McGary (right knee) did not play Sunday against the Bucs, and Street sustained a pectoral injury in the game.
Defensive tackle David Onyemata (left ankle) was back at practice after missing practice Thursday. He was limited in practice Wednesday.
Onyemata, outside linebacker Bud Dupree (back), linebacker Nate Landman (left knee), center Drew Dalman (ankle), right guard Chris Lindstrom (ankle), left tackle Jake Matthews (knee), defensive tackle LaCale London (knee) are all questionable for the game.
#Falcons DT David Onyemata is at practice today. He was out on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/6gVRVLaztq— D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) December 15, 2023
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author