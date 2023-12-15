Falcons injury report: McGary, Street are out for game vs. Panthers

Bud Dupree is questionable with a back injury
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, left, and Kaleb McGary, right, participate in a drill together during minicamp at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, left, and Kaleb McGary, right, participate in a drill together during minicamp at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

12 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons defensive tackle Kentavius Street and offensive tackle Kaleb McGary were declared out of Sunday’s game by coach Arthur Smith on Friday.

The Falcons (6-7) are set to play the Panthers (1-12) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

McGary (right knee) did not play Sunday against the Bucs, and Street sustained a pectoral injury in the game.

Defensive tackle David Onyemata (left ankle) was back at practice after missing practice Thursday. He was limited in practice Wednesday.

Onyemata, outside linebacker Bud Dupree (back), linebacker Nate Landman (left knee), center Drew Dalman (ankle), right guard Chris Lindstrom (ankle), left tackle Jake Matthews (knee), defensive tackle LaCale London (knee) are all questionable for the game.

