Falcons injury report: McGary, Street are out for game vs. Panthers

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons defensive tackle Kentavius Street and offensive tackle Kaleb McGary were declared out of Sunday’s game by coach Arthur Smith on Friday.

The Falcons (6-7) are set to play the Panthers (1-12) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

McGary (right knee) did not play Sunday against the Bucs, and Street sustained a pectoral injury in the game.