Falcons’ injury report: Jeff Okudah, Cordarrelle Patterson could return vs. Lions

Atlanta Falcons
1 hour ago
FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons came out of their 25-24 win over the Packers without any major injuries.

“There were some bumps and bruises,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said on Monday. “It was a physical game, but nothing right now to report that’s of concern. Hopefully, we’ll get some of these other guys back. We’ll see what it looks like Wednesday.”

The Falcons (2-0) are to play the Lions (1-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.

Running back Bijan Robinson went out of few plays after losing his breathe on a hit to his stomach. He returned.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah (foot) and running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) practiced last week, but were held out of the game. Linebacker Troy Andersen also was held out of the game after entering the league’s concussion protocol program.

“We are just trying to make the best decisions,” Smith said. “I feel good about where they are at. We’ll see how it looks Wednesday. Look at who realistically could be up. If they are up, how much they are going to play and what the plan is.”

Okudah was acquired in a trade with the Lions, who made him the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

