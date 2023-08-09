Falcons happy with progress of receivers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Falcons wide receivers coach T.J. Yates felt his unit performed well against the Dolphins during the joint practices.

“It was really good competition,” Yates said. “It was a breath of fresh air going against a different scheme, a different look, a different set of (defensive backs). Great competition across the board. It’s been a blessing going against our (defensive backs) all the way through training camp so far. Extremely physical. They like to put hands on (you) and stuff.”

Wide receiver Josh Ali got open deep for a touchdown catch on a nice ball from Taylor Heinicke on Tuesday.

“He’s coming along really well,” Yates said. “Coming in kind of midway through the year last year, getting used to our program and everything that we really do. Josh is doing a good job.”

Ali, 24, who’s 6-foot-3 and 192 pounds, played at Kentucky.

“He’s playing multiple positions,” Yates said. “He’s kind of learning on the fly. Last year, he got a little bit of experience out there on the field … he made some big plays for us.”

London update

Wide receiver Drake London is also coming along.

“He’s doing good,” Yates said. “He’s really matured. Obviously, first year ... he’s still young. The kid just turned 22 years old. Every single day is still a little bit of a learning experience for him.”

He was matched up with Miami’s Xavien Howard.

“Like I was alluding to earlier, it’s really good for him to go against not just Jeff (Okudah) and A.J. (Terrell) every day, but he comes out here and he goes against some other (defensive backs) that are experienced.”

London is learning to ready defenses better.

“His maturation process on looking at the other side of the ball, understanding defense, not just his responsibilities and his routes, he’s really opened up his game and has allowed him to play more free,” Yates said.

Hollins the football player

Wide receiver Mack Hollins was listed as a starting wide receiver on the team’s official depth chart.

“Mack has been an unbelievable addition to our room from a leadership standpoint,” Yates said. “He is really taken hold of that room and everybody kind of follows him. Him and Drake are kind of the ones who lead the charge every single day.

“He’s experienced,” Yates added. “He’s been in the league a long time. He’s been on multiple teams. Really, everywhere he’s gone, that team has ended up winning. He’s a winner in my book. Not only the tangible stuff, but physically he looks like a tight end out there. He brings a physical mindset to our room. It’s been a pleasure to have him so far.”

Darby has improved

Wide receiver Frank Darby, who set to enter his third season, has made some strides.

“He came from a scheme in college where he was never in a huddle,” Yates said. “He was always getting signals from the sideline. It was a learning process for him early on. Now, from where he’s come and how many different places that you can put him, the growth that he’s had over two or three years. He’s really coming into his own.”

Now, Darby may be ready to contribute on the field. He’s played in 15 games with 74 offensive snaps and 154 special-teams plays since being taken in the sixth-round (187th) of the 2021 draft.

“Frank is the juice man,” Yates said. “He brings the energy every single day. He’s just got to learn to keep it calm every single day. He just has to come out and be consistent every single day. He can make plays for us. He’s shown it throughout camp so far. We are leaning on him to be the juice man, but also make plays and be multiple.”

