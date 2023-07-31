Falcons’ guard Matt Hennessy ‘day to day’

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Falcons are being cautious with left guard Matt Hennessy, who underwent a MRI last week. He suffered a leg injury on Friday.

“We are just going to see, he’s day to day,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said on Monday. “Kind of stating the obvious, when you are dealing with something that’s recurring … day to day. We’ll just treat it and see how the week goes. Sometimes guys get other opinions. We are just going to be safe and see where it goes.”

Rookie Matt Bergeron, who was drafted in the second round (38th overall) out of Syracuse, has been working with the first-team offense in Hennessy’s place.

“Obivously, going up against guys like David (Onyemata) and Grady Jarrett, you’re bound to lose some reps,” Bergeron said. “It’s about how you bounce back.”

