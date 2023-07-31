Falcons’ guard Matt Hennessy ‘day to day’

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By
1 hour ago
FLOWERY BRANCH – The Falcons are being cautious with left guard Matt Hennessy, who underwent a MRI last week. He suffered a leg injury on Friday.

“We are just going to see, he’s day to day,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said on Monday. “Kind of stating the obvious, when you are dealing with something that’s recurring … day to day. We’ll just treat it and see how the week goes. Sometimes guys get other opinions. We are just going to be safe and see where it goes.”

Rookie Matt Bergeron, who was drafted in the second round (38th overall) out of Syracuse, has been working with the first-team offense in Hennessy’s place.

“Obivously, going up against guys like David (Onyemata) and Grady Jarrett, you’re bound to lose some reps,” Bergeron said. “It’s about how you bounce back.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

